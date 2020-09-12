Taoiseach Micheál Martin says Covid-19 restrictions will be here through the winter and well into next year.

The Fianna Fáíl leader was speaking yesterday, as the government prepares to publish its ‘Living with Covid’ roadmap next week.

Speaking in Dublin yesterday, Michéal Martin said our personal behaviour will shape the way we proceed.

“The virus is around for a while and will be around for a while.

“We’ve got to be clever, we’ve got to be smart, and we’ve got to be resilient in how we deal with it.

“(There is) An overarching objective to protect public health, but equally to pretext livelihoods. To keep people working, and then have a decent quality of life for our children and for our people overall.”