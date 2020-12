A man in his 60s has been killed in a crash in Waterford.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 6.15 this morning in the Ringcrehy area of Dungarvan in County Waterford.

An articulated tanker was the sole vehicle involved and the driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

The body has since been removed and a post mortem is due to be carried out.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.