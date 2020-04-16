A driver who was caught speeding in the UK informed police that he was breaking the speed limit in order to avoid catching COVID-19.

The driver was clocked at 209 kph on the M25 in Surrey last week – almost double the legal speed limit.

When questioned by police about his speed the driver replied: “I thought the faster I went the less chance I would catch coronavirus”.

Court proceedings are to follow.

An officer stopped a driver who was speeding on the #M25 at 130mph. His reply to why he was speeding was “I THOUGHT THE FASTER I WENT THE LESS CHANCE I WOULD CATCH CORONA VIRUS”. Driver reported to court. #slowdown pic.twitter.com/Snp6JEYpHf — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) – Surrey Police – UK (@SurreyRoadCops) April 7, 2020

As of this morning, there are over 98,000 cases of the virus in the UK with 12,868 deaths recorded.

Image: Stock, Photo by Aleksandar Pasaric from Pexels