A driver who was caught speeding in the UK informed police that he was breaking the speed limit in order to avoid catching COVID-19.

The driver was clocked at 209 kph on the M25 in Surrey last week – almost double the legal speed limit.

When questioned by police about his speed the driver replied: “I thought the faster I went the less chance I would catch coronavirus”.

Court proceedings are to follow.


As of this morning, there are over 98,000 cases of the virus in the UK with 12,868 deaths recorded.

Image: Stock, Photo by Aleksandar Pasaric from Pexels

