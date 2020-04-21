A number of major summer events across the South-East have been thrown in doubt, after the government confirmed events requiring licences in excess of 5,000 will not be considered until the end of August

It means All Together Now and the The National Ploughing Championships are put in serious doubt.

The cabinet discussed the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19 this morning.

A ban on mass gatherings until August or September would mean the cancellation of all the summers gigs, music festivals and major events like the championships, due to take place in Fenagh, County Carlow, on the 15th September.