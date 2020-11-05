A former Waterford TD thinks the current lockdown is wrong, and is calling on the Government to find other solutions.

The country is currently in its second phase of Level 5 restrictions, which are due to expire at the beginning of December, however former Independent TD John Halligan says the current system is wrong.

“My problem is that both Government and scientists appear to be offering no other option, the option appears to be the nuclear option” said Halligan, speaking to Beat News this week.”

“The cases build up…(and then) you lock down. Locking down will not eliminate the virus, it will reduce the virus substantially…and that’s good!

“But at what cost to people that are in the current lockdown? Cancer services, auxiliary health services, mental health services, people living alone.

“That should be weighed up, and I don’t think that’s being weighed up.”

With Ireland the first country to re-enter the harshest restrictions, currently in the middle of a second six-week period at Level 5, former TD for Waterford John Halligan says alternatives must be found.

“We need to talk about more preventative measures, we need to have what I call a pathway.

“The mandatory wearing of facemasks in public I think would help, better quality facemasks for those that are more vulnerable. Testing and tracing to be upped again, but also education.

“Everything is about education.”

You can listen to our interview with former Minister Halligan in full below.