The broadcasting levy paid by local radio stations to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland will be waived for the first six months of the year.

The Communications Minister made the announcement this morning in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Richard Bruton says the sector is experiencing financial strain as a result of a drop off in advertising revenue and he says this will recognise the importance of local radio stations to their communities during this time.

Minister Bruton says he’s also asked the BAI to assess the financial situation of local radio as a result of the pandemic.