Less than one percent of people in a high-risk category have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

The HSE has defended the figures saying many people in Cohort 7 have been offered an injection through the age-based system.

As of Sunday, just 2,785 people in Cohort 7 have been given their first dose, which represents less than 1 percent.

People in this 16-59 group are at high risk of developing severe disease if they catch Covid-19 due to underlying conditions.

This morning, the HSE says the overall cohort sizes have yet to be adjusted since the introduction of age-based groups in April.

It adds that as a result, many people in Group 7 may have already been vaccinated based on their age cohorts.

To date, over 283,000 over 60s and more than 20,000 over 50s have been vaccinated.

It also adds that many people in Group 7 may have been categorised as Group 4 – which are people with medical conditions which put them at a very high risk of severe disease.