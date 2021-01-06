Leaving Cert students WILL return to schools this January 11th, but just for three days a week.

The shock move comes as the government moves to avoid a similar fate to that of the Leaving Cert class of 2020.

⚠️ Leaving Cert students to return to classes for three days per week from Monday. — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) January 6, 2021

With the exception of 6th-year students and special education classes, primary and secondary schools will close for the month of January.

These restrictions will remain in place until Feb 1st, but some in Cabinet are expecting that they could be extended further come to the end of January.

Online learning will remain the focus for all other students.

Childcare services will be closed with the exception of vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.

Elsewhere, a negative Covid test result will be required for people flying into Ireland from the UK and South Africa.

Click and collect from non-essential retail outlets should no longer be permitted with immediate effect. Existing orders may be collected, while click and deliver will continue to be permitted.

All construction will cease on Friday, Jan 8 at 6 pm and will remain closed until January 31.