The Leaving and Junior Cert exams are going ahead as scheduled, according to the Education Minister.

However, Joe McHugh says the date of June 3rd could change due to the evolving situation regarding coronavirus.

This afternoon the Taoiseach said all restrictions that were announced in Washington are extended until Sunday 19 April.

But Minister McHugh says they’re working towards the set dates.

He said: “I know there’s going to be a lot of talk about social distancing. We have a lot of school buildings and teachers [to see us over that]”.