The Department of Health have confirmed that there has been 9 further deaths with Covid-19.

It brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country to 1,691.

Nine new cases of the virus have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland to 25,215.

===

We’re being warned Ireland faces a series of rolling lockdowns and surges in Covid-19 cases, unless a vaccine is found.

A group of doctors and scientists behind a new “crush the curve” campaign have come together to appeal to the government to change its approach to the crisis.

They want the policy of living with the virus to be changed to eliminating it from the country, with localised lockdowns, strict social distancing, masks and a rigorous test-trace-isolate policy.