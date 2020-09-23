Waterford has the tied-second highest incidence rate of Covid-19 outside of Dublin.

Latest statistics reveal that Waterford, along with Louth, have the second highest rate, with 98 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s only behind Donegal, which has the highest incidence of coronavirus outside of Dublin, the latest statistics reveal.

RISING CASES

Cases of Covid-19 have been rising sharply in several counties, with officials and Ministers considering extending the restrictions currently in place in Dublin to other parts of country.

In Donegal, the 14-day incidence rate of the disease now stands at 102 cases per 100,000 people.

In comparison, when local restrictions were imposed in Co Kildare in early August, the 14-day incidence of Covid-19 stood at 130 cases per 100,000 – in counties Laois and Offaly the incidence rate was at 70 and 90.

In the North, Belfast and surrounding areas are also seeing a high rate of infection – the city council area has an incidence rate of 123 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent fortnight.

The council areas for Derry, Strabane, Newry and Armagh are also seeing increasing rates of transmission and confirmed cases. All have incidence rates above 100.

New restrictions were imposed across the North on Tuesday night. No mixing of households indoors is permitted with some exceptions, and no more than six people from two households can meet in a garden.

The move followed an urgent meeting of the Northern Executive on Monday afternoon.

DUBLIN

Dublin continues to have the highest incidence rate of coronavirus in the country, with the numbers expected to continue to rise over the coming days.

The infection rate in the county now stands at 137 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, almost double the national average at 71 cases per 100,000.

Dublin is now in Level 3 of the Government’s Covid-19 plan. Level 3 restrictions mean the city is subject to tighter rules than the rest of the country.

Within the city itself, infection rates vary. Dublin North West, an area that includes Smithfield, Phibsborough, Finglas and Blanchardstown, has the highest rate currently, with 197 cases recorded per 100,000 people over the last fortnight.

Dublin South, which encompasses Blackrock, Dún Laoghaire, Stillorgan and Shankill, has a rate of 62 cases per 100,000.

On Tuesday, Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, warned that Covid-19 is spreading “disproportionately” among younger people.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 40 per cent of cases in the last two months have been in people aged between 15 and 34.

Another 334 cases of the virus were reported across the country on Tuesday.

NPHET will consider whether to recommend further restrictions at a meeting on Thursday.