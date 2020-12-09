Kilkenny once again has one of the highest number of new COVID cases in the country.

Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has revealed there are 14 further cases of the virus in the country.

That ranks begind Dublin (70), Donegal (26) and Limerick (19), while Louth also has 14 cases.

They’re among 227 new cases of the virus confirmed in ireland, with five further deaths from the virus also announced.

It brings to 74,900* the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, while there has been a total of 2,102 COVID-19 related deaths.

Elsewhere in the South-East, Waterford has eight cases, Wexford has seven, while Tipperary and Carlow have less than five new cases in the past 24 hours.

As of 2pm today 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU.

There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.