Claudia and Robbie Keane have began a GoFundMe to support frontline workers in Ireland.

The celebrity couple’s drive has already raised over 13,000 euro to date for 12 of Ireland’s leading hospitals.

‘Our Hospital Heroes’ has only been running since yesterday, with the couple saying a close relative has been battling the virus for the past fortnight.

Their 20,000 euro goal looks set to be eclipsed by tomorrow.