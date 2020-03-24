Members of the beauty industry have warned clients against inviting therapists into their homes to carry out treatments.

Concerns have been raised about the number of therapists who are offering to do home visits during this period of social distancing.

Most beauty clinics have closed as the country attempts to stop the spread of Covid 19, and they won’t reopen until the situation is under control.

Aesthetic nurse and practitioner Kerry Hannaphy says doing a home job is not worth the risk.

“It’s not essential for survival to have no wrinkles, or big lips. It’s very important that people see that as a fact. These things can be done further down the road.”