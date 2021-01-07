'It's great to get it': Meet some of Ireland's latest Covid vaccine recipients

Digital Desk Staff, additional reporting by PA

The vaccination of people resident in long-term care facilities has begun around the country with 22 nursing homes scheduled to receive doses today according to Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI).

Vaccination in care facilities had been due to commence on Monday, but issues concerning consent delayed the process.

This morning, a number of residents and staff in care facilities around the country received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

In Offaly a 78-year-old, who had been given one hour to live after contracting the virus last March, was the first to receive the jab in Ferbane Care Centre.

Michael Delaney from Ballycumber collapsed outside his home at the beginning of the pandemic last year, leading to him being hospitalised for seven weeks while he was treated for the virus.

Mr Delaney said he was delighted to receive the vaccine and looked forward to getting back to a point where he could have visitors once again.

“It’s great to get it. I don’t know how to describe it, it’s that good. I am very happy,” he said.

Nicola Daly, director of nursing at Ferbane Care Centre said receiving the first doses of the vaccine “means the world” to the residents and staff.

“Residents haven’t seen their families, and we have tried everything from Zoom, FaceTiming, WhatsApp. This is fantastic – we can live our lives again.

It’s like you were going into war the whole time.

“The staff have been amazing and have put their shoulder to the wheel, day after day, and they have kept Covid out.”

She added: “The last nine months have been horrendous. I am nurse, I was never trained for this, none of my colleagues were. It’s like you were going into war the whole time.

“Your back is against the wall, you have the stiff neck and cannot relax and are anxious.

“If a resident got a cold, sore throat or temperature we thought it was Covid rather than thinking they have the flu.

“We have all aged 10 years.”

‘I’m not a bit worried’

A 95-year-old grandfather from Cork was the first to receive the shot in Kerry earlier today, according to the Irish Examiner, as Killarney Community Hospital also welcomed a vaccination team.

John Cremin, who has four children and six grandchildren, said he was “very glad” to receive the vaccine, echoing Mr Delaney’s hopes that it would soon allow him to have visitors.

John Cremin, 95, the first resident to receive his vaccine at Killarney Community Hospitals today, from peer vaccinator Alan Horgan. A day of hope and optimism! #holdfirm #ckch @ourhealthservice pic.twitter.com/0BCUQ3ii9m — CorkKerryCommunityHealthcare (@CorkKerryCH) January 7, 2021

“I’m not a bit worried about getting the vaccine, it’s good that it’s here. I’m very glad to be getting my vaccine today, it’s not something that happens every week,” Mr Cremin added.

The vaccination team will continue their work in the Killarney centre until Sunday, while over 125 other locations in the Cork/Kerry areas are also scheduled to receive their first doses in the coming weeks.

In the mid-west, Sheila Robertson was the first resident in Regina House Community Nursing Unit in Kilrush, Co Clare to be vaccinated.

Ms Robertson told local radio station, Clare FM there was great excitement in the centre today, saying: “You’d think it was the lotto that was won.”

Delighted to see the #vaccine roll out in our residential units this morning. Sheila Robertson was the first resident at Regina House CNU, Kilrush, Co. Clare to receive the #COVID19 vaccine. Shelia says getting the vaccine was like winning the lotto! Thanks to all involved!👏 pic.twitter.com/iCzfaErNCJ — HSE Mid West Community Healthcare (@CommHealthMW) January 7, 2021

In the south-east, vaccination teams also arrived ar care centres in Waterford, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Residents and staff in Maypark Nursing Home in Waterford City, The Cottage Nursing Home in Clonmel and Tinnypark Nursing Home in Kilkenny City will receive their first dose of the vaccine over the next few days before the teams return again in three weeks to administer the second dose.