Despite comparatively high overall levels of life satisfaction and optimism in Ireland, young Irish women report being the loneliest of any nationality in the European Union.

A new study says that young women in Ireland aged between 18 and 35 also report being among the most depressed in Europe.

The survey was carried out last month by the Dublin-based EU agency “Eurofound.”

“Irish women in particular were more likely to report feeling downhearted or depressed” said Eurofund spokesperson Mary McCaughey.

“More likely than, for example their male compatriots, and certainly more likely than the EU average.”