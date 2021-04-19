By Joleen Murphy

The Irish Hairdressers Federation says some of its members would like to open early for vaccinated clients.

It’s expected personal services will resume in May but there are calls to allow them to open earlier.

The government is set to announce a plan in just over a week for the further re-opening of society and the economy throughout the summer.

Danielle Kennedy from the Irish Hairdressers Federation says they’re looking forward to opening their doors again.

“At the Irish Hairdressers Federation we did poll our members on this recently in the last couple of weeks and a majority of our members would be quite happy to open earlier for vaccinated clients.

“The industry as a whole everyone just wants to get back open and look after our clients in a very, very safe manner.”

Photo credit: Pexels Images/Skylar Kang