Irish people wanting to return back to their home country from Australia are having to pay more than €1,700 on flights.

With commercial flights grounded, things are becoming increasingly difficult for those abroad to return home.

Meanwhile seats have also been secured on flights for Irish citizens wanting to return from Australia, however these are being organised by a private travel agent and cost over €1,700.

“I’m hearing stories of people, and they’ve lost most of their money booking flights that have just been cancelled” said Limerick native Grace O’Shaughnessy, who’s in Sydney.

“There are airlines and there are websites that are still taking people’s money even though those flights don’t exist, or they’re not going to take off.”

Meanwhile over 130 Irish people will return from Peru in the next few days after the country shut down its borders.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it’s still making arrangements for everyone to get to Lima, where the flight will depart from.