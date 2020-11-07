The Department of Transport have announced that the country will ‘broadly align’ with the EU approach on a traffic light system for international travel, starting from the beginning of next week.

From Midnight on Sunday, Ireland will change their categorisation of green/orange/and red areas of travel to EU Regions, rather than individual countries, while those arriving from green regions can enter the country without being expected to restrict movement or undergo testing for Covid-19.

Passengers travelling on certain essential functions will now not be advised to restrict movements. This includes essential workers, journeys for imperative business or family reasons (for example, attending a funeral), or essential medical reasons for travel.

Passengers from orange regions who have a negative PCR test result for Covid-19 – from a test taken up to three days before arrival – are advised that they do not need to restrict movements.

Those arriving from red regions must continue to restrict movements for fourteen days.

Government will discuss plans for a regime for red regions on Tuesday.

Passengers arriving into Ireland from Denmark have also been advised of the need to take additional precautions aimed at limiting the spread of the newly discovered virus variant in Denmark of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.