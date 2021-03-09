By Joleen Murphy

The Taoiseach has admitted the Government is ‘obviously disappointed’ with some of the issues with the Covid vaccine rollout so far.

Ireland is set to receive less than half the deliveries it originally expected in the first three months of the year.

Almost 150 thousand people have been fully vaccinated in the country to date and there have been ongoing issues with delays and supplies.

Micheál Martin admits there have been setbacks.

“We are disappointed with Q1 in terms of some of the issues.

“But in terms of protecting the most vulnerable, we have made very good progress on that

“The impact of the vaccine is very positive and we’ve seen that in terms of frontline workers and nursing homes, and now out in the community.”

Meanwhile, as a South East vaccination centre was officially launched last Friday, Sinn Fein’s health spokesperson says he’s confident the mass vaccination programme will be a success.

WIT Arena is one of six centres in the region, and is expected to start inoculations in the late Spring.

Waterford TD David Cullinane says though there have been roll out issues, he’s hopeful.

“We have seen some problems obviously over the last few weeks with the roll-out for the over 85’s with GP’s.

“We have to learn lessons from that and make sure that when we get to the point of mass vaccinations, that it is efficient.

“I know that the talent is there in the hospital in Waterford and elsewhere.

“I am confident that the people that we have here in Waterford who have a responsibility for rolling it out, will do it very efficiently.

“I would be on the optimistic side that this will be a big success.”