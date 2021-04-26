By Joleen Murphy

Hundreds of Irish medical supplies are being shipped to India as it struggles to cope with a growing Covid-19 crisis.

700 oxygen concentrators are being made available as part of an emergency donation by EU states.

Many hospitals in India are turning away patients as surging case numbers have led to a lack of beds and oxygen.

In recent days India has recorded more than 300,000 new cases daily, and is second only to the US in total case numbers.

Hospitals and crematoriums are being overwhelmed, and many families are pleading for oxygen for loved ones.

Indian Ambassador to Ireland, Sandeep Kumar, says work’s under way to ship much needed supplies into the country.

“We have been flooded with requests of support, offers of help from the Irish and the Indian community in Ireland.

“We are stressing that we are doing all we can to mobilise all of the needed medicines and equipment, especially the oxegen equipment.”