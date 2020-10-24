Ireland could get the first batch of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

Pfizer Ireland managing director, Paul Reid, believes his company’s jab could be approved for emergency use at the end of November.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, he says clinical trials are moving at ‘breakneck speed’.

Mr Reid says it can have 100 million doses ready by the end of the year and that discussions are underway with the EU Commission on a purchase agreement for first deliveries.

However social restrictions may still be necessary even when a vaccine for Covid-19 is found according to an immunisation expert.

Former Director of Immunisation at the UK’s Department of Health David Salisbury says we have to be realistic:

“We don’t know how effective how these vaccines are going to be, how many people who will receive them will be protected

“And until we can vaccinate a huge, huge number of people, the virus will still be transmitted among other people