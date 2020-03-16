The latest celeb has come out to say they have tested positive for Covid-19.

The London-born actor announced his diagnosis on Twitter earlier today, 16th March 2020, and encouraged others to practice social distancing.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The Thor-Ragnarok actor said he has stayed in self-isolation since discovering the news and isn’t feeling any of the symptoms associated with Coronavirus.

Elba has encouraged people to stay home and be pragmatic and ensured that he will keep his fans up to date with how he’s feeling.