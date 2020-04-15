Sunstroke has become the first major Irish festival of the summer to get the chop over COVID-19 fears.

The festival was set to take place from June 13-14.

Alt-metal icons Faith No More and Deftones were set to headline the festival on the former Oxegen site.

Promoter MCD took to social media before lunchtime to issue the below update on the event.

The statement read:

“It’s with regret that we have to cancel SUNSTROKE due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. All ticket holders will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster. Thank you to all the bands, managers, agents, crews, and you the fans for all your support so far.”

Look forward to a rockin’ and a rollin’ some time in the future.” Other smaller capacity festivals already cancelled or postponed include Vantastival and It Takes A Village.