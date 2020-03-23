The HSE is warning that drive-thru test centres in the South East are by referral only.

The public is instructed not to show up to designated drive-thru services without a referral.

A number of locations across the region are being used as part of efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The service is being provided on an appointment-only basis via a GP referral.

These instructions aim to ensure that the service is not overloaded and that the health services are in a position to provide it for those who need it most.