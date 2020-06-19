The 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse, which has been open to the public year-round since 2001, will now re-open to visitors on June 29th 2020 following its temporary closure due to COVID-19.

The iconic Hook Lighthouse is the most popular tourist attraction in Wexford and the team at the lighthouse have taken carefully measured steps to re-open in a safe manner to all of their visitors.

Hook Lighthouse, the Lightkeepers Café and the outdoor dining option the Seahorse will all open 7 days per week from June 29th from 10 am to 6 pm with last access to the grounds at 4 pm and dining closing at 5 pm.

In order to ensure the safety of all staff members and the health and safety of visitors, visitors must pre-book a free pass online in order to access the grounds of the lighthouse at www.hookheritage.ie as a limited number of passes will be available for each day.

In terms of taking a guided tour of the lighthouse, visitors can phone to book in advance or once visitors are at the lighthouse they will be able to purchase tour tickets to take a private tour of the lighthouse tower with their own family members or in groups of 5.

Manager at the Lighthouse Lorraine Waters says, “We are delighted to be able to re-open to welcome visitors again to Hook Lighthouse. Behind the scenes, we have been changing lots of our access points on-site and arranging new systems in order to create the safest possible environment for the Hook team and all of our visitors.”

We are asking all of our visitors to help us to help them and to keep in mind all social distance guidelines and most importantly, for now, we require everyone planning to visit to log onto our website and book a free grounds access pass for the date that they would like to visit.”

We want to assure all of our visitors that our team has taken every step through our re-opening planning process to ensure a safe environment for everyone and we look forward to welcoming all of our visitors to enjoy what is not only a beautiful destination but one of Ireland’s living historic monuments as the oldest original operating lighthouse in the world.”

Free passes for access to the grounds of Hook Lighthouse are now available and these can now be pre-booked at www.hookheritage.ie