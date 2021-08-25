By Cillian Doyle.

323 Covid patients are in hospital today – the highest since the end of March.

It’s up 16 on yesterday’s figure with Galway University Hospital recording the highest in the country, with 33 patients being treated for the virus.

In the South East, St Luke’s in Kilkenny has 16 patients with the virus, while there’s 7 in Wexford General Hospital.

UHW has 2 patients being treated for the virus while there’s only 1 at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Latest figures show 55 Covid patients are in intensive care.