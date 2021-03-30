By Kevin Galvin & Robbie Byrne

Ireland will continue under Level 5 restrictions as, despite hopes, nothing is set to change on April 5th.

From April 12th people will be allowed to travel within their county.

All school classes will return on April 12th, while people from two households will be able to meet outdoors.

From 19 April, senior inter-county GAA training can resume.

Construction on houses and apartments will also commence on April 19th.

Then on April 26th, outdoor sport training for children can start, while golf and tennis for adults can begin. The number of mourners at a funeral will also increase to 25 on this date, while 2 vaccinated people can meet indoors.

The exact plan for May won’t come for another three weeks but what’s on the cards is hairdressers and other personal services opening.

Retail is set to re-open on a phased basis, starting with click and collect, before physical re-opening of shops and garden centres.

Churches and other places of worship are also being examined for May.

More could be added to that list depending on the case numbers.

Ministers were told July is the target for the return of inter-county travel, but some feel that’s not ambitious enough and it could happen sooner.

Cabinet has also agreed major changes to the vaccination programme that would see people given appointments solely based on age.

After the over-70s, vulnerable people and those with underlying conditions are vaccinated the new system would take effect.

It would mean individual groups like gardaí, teachers and family carers would not be prioritised for vaccination.

