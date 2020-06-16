Since June 8th many outdoor parks and recreational areas have reopened for us to enjoy!
Below are details of outdoor spaces back open to the public in the South East. For information on a particular amenity, contact your local county council
Wexford
Walkways
All 21 accredited walking trail locations are open, including the trailhead car parks:
The trail locations are Ballyfad, Kilanerin Wood, Tara Hill, Croghan Mountain, Courtown Woodland, Ramsfort Woods Gorey, Askamore, Bunclody, Kiltealy, Ferns, Oulart, Enniscorthy Riverside, Bree Hill, Raven Point Wood, Carrickbyrne Hill, Forth Mountain, Rosslare Harbour, Tintern, Kilmore Quay, Lacken Hill and Kellys Wood New Ross. Check www.wexfordwalkingtrail.ie for information on walking trails in Wexford.
Outdoor Attractions
John F. Kennedy Arboretum, New Ross
Irish National Heritage Park, Wexford
Carlow
Walkways
The Barrow Way
The South Leinster Way
The Bahana Forest Trail
Oak Park Forest Park
Cloghrennane Wood
Gardens
Borris House Gardens and Woodlands
Patthana Gardens, Kiltegan Village (every Sunday)
Tipperary
Parks:
Mulcahy Park and Playground including Sensory Playground, Clonmel
Denis Burke Park, Clonmel
Toberaheena Well, Clonmel
Blueway:
The Blueway from Clonmel to Kilsheelan and on to Carrick-on-Suir and all associated car parks.
It is worth noting that on-street pay parking and Mary Street car park charges have returned. All other car parks remain free in Clonmel until 20th July, 2020.
Kilkenny
Walkways and Gardens
Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum, Inistioge.
The looped walks around the Woodstock Estate, Nore Valley Walk – Kilkenny to Bennettsbridge and Thomastown to Inistioge.
The River Nore Linear Park
Kilkenny County Council has also reopened 28 of the 29 playgrounds
Waterford
Mount Congreve House and Gardens
Lismore Castle Gardens and Art Gallery
Ardmore Open Farm and Mini Zoo
