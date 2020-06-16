Since June 8th many outdoor parks and recreational areas have reopened for us to enjoy!

Below are details of outdoor spaces back open to the public in the South East. For information on a particular amenity, contact your local county council

Wexford

Walkways

All 21 accredited walking trail locations are open, including the trailhead car parks:

The trail locations are Ballyfad, Kilanerin Wood, Tara Hill, Croghan Mountain, Courtown Woodland, Ramsfort Woods Gorey, Askamore, Bunclody, Kiltealy, Ferns, Oulart, Enniscorthy Riverside, Bree Hill, Raven Point Wood, Carrickbyrne Hill, Forth Mountain, Rosslare Harbour, Tintern, Kilmore Quay, Lacken Hill and Kellys Wood New Ross. Check www.wexfordwalkingtrail.ie for information on walking trails in Wexford.

Outdoor Attractions

John F. Kennedy Arboretum, New Ross

Irish National Heritage Park, Wexford

Carlow

Walkways

The Barrow Way

The South Leinster Way

The Bahana Forest Trail

Oak Park Forest Park

Cloghrennane Wood

Gardens

Borris House Gardens and Woodlands

Patthana Gardens, Kiltegan Village (every Sunday)

The Meadows Garden, Myshall

Altamont Gardens

Tipperary

Parks:

Mulcahy Park and Playground including Sensory Playground, Clonmel

Denis Burke Park, Clonmel

Toberaheena Well, Clonmel

Blueway:

The Blueway from Clonmel to Kilsheelan and on to Carrick-on-Suir and all associated car parks.

It is worth noting that on-street pay parking and Mary Street car park charges have returned. All other car parks remain free in Clonmel until 20th July, 2020.

Kilkenny

Walkways and Gardens

Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum, Inistioge.

The looped walks around the Woodstock Estate, Nore Valley Walk – Kilkenny to Bennettsbridge and Thomastown to Inistioge.

The River Nore Linear Park

Kilkenny County Council has also reopened 28 of the 29 playgrounds

Waterford

Mount Congreve House and Gardens

Lismore Castle Gardens and Art Gallery

Ardmore Open Farm and Mini Zoo

Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens, Tramore