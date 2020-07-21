Public health officials are worried people aren’t coming forward for COVID-19 testing because they’re afraid doctors will judge them.

GPs are telling the National Public Health Emergency Team of cases where patients say stigma prevented them from getting tested sooner.

No further COVID-deaths have been recorded, while there have been six new confirmed cases.

Acting chief medical officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says no one will ever be blamed for having the virus:

“Even if you take all the precautions you can still be unlucky and contract this disease, there will be absolutely no judgement of anybody who contacts this disease”, he said.

“Your GP will treat you… in the strictest confidence… and if you do have it they will ensure you and your family are followed up appropriately.”