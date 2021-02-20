Compiled by Kevin Galvin

The Health Minister says it’s hoped new laws allowing quarantine hotels to be set up will be passed next week.

There have been calls for stricter travel rules after the detection of the Brazilian variant of Covid-19 here. Three cases, all in a single cluster, have been detected so far and are linked to recent travel from the country.

“It’s very concerning, because this Brazilian variant shows the ability to reinfect people who’ve already been vaccinated, or who have been previously infected with SARS CoV-2” said Trinity College neuroscientist Tomás Ryan.

“We need to have a much better system for preventing new variants like this, and the South African one. We need to stop them getting into Ireland.

However, Minister Stephen Donnelly says public health teams are working to contain the new strain.

“All of the protocols were followed, so the process in place is working. The public health teams are on the ground.

“And then next week, I’ll be bringing in legislation – ideally through all stages of the houses next week – on adding an additional level of security, which will be the quarantine hotels.”