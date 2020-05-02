The Health Minister says the Licensed Vintners Association will get a fair hearing on its calls for pubs to reopen.

The group claims they’re being treated like second-class citizens as they must wait until August 10th before being able to open their doors.

Some restaurants will be able to trade six weeks earlier as part of the roadmap to ease Covid-19 restrictions.

Minister Simon Harris says he will meet them and consider their proposals.

“They’ll absolutely get a hearing, and we’ll absolutely constructively engage, there’s no doubt about that whatsoever” said Harris today.

“Obviously though – and I know they will understand this – we’ll be guided by public health, keeping people well, and saving lives.”