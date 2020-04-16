The Health Minister is calling on European leaders to fully support the World Health Organisation in its row with Donald Trump.

It is after the US president withdrew its funding to the WHO, accusing it of mismanaging its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move was discussed during a conference call involving European health ministers yesterday.

And Simon Harris says he is fully behind the WHO.

He said that while on the call, he called on Europe “to absolutely stand full square behind the World Health Organisation.

“Now is not a time for countries to be taking pot-shots at an organisation that is working on a global level to save lives.

“And particularly working to help poorer countries, and they need our support.”

Me Harris said the WHO “absolutely” had Ireland’s support.

Mr Trump says the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the UN health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

The president says the world depends on the World Health Organisation to work with countries to make sure accurate information about health threats are shared in a timely manner.

Mr Trump claims the organisation failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable.

Yesterday, the Tánaiste criticised Mr Trump after he said he is freezing US payments to the World Health Organisation pending a review of its warnings about coronavirus and China.

Simon Coveney tweeted that Mr Trump withholding funding was an “indefensible decision” in the midst of a pandemic.