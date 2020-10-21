A new Direct Provision system recommended to Government has been described as “ground-breaking”.

It is believed it will also save the State millions of euro a year, according to the Irish Times.

An expert group led by Catherine Day has been looking at ways to replace the current system of Direct Provision which has been described as inhumane.

This report contains recommendations which include a temporary state accommodation centre for the first three months in the country – before being moved to new housing provided by local authorities.