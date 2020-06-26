Kevin Galvin

What was expected to be a tight result turned out to be a large vote by the Green Party to join Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in forming a new government.

It means Ireland’s two largest parties will form their very first coalition together, starting tomorrow, when the Taoiseach is expected to be announced.

76% of Green Party members voted to join Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in government, after both of their party members voted in favour of the Programme for Government earlier today.

It means tomorrow, exactly 20 weeks (or 140 days) after the public went to the polls, the composition of the 33rd Dáil Eireann will finally be known.

Fianna Fáil are expected to take over the Housing and Education portfolios, while Green Party leader Éamonn Ryan is set to be minister of a new climate action and transport department.