Government formation talks will pick up today after no agreement was reached on climate targets yesterday.

It looks now as though it may be the weekend before any deal is reached.

Yesterday was seen as a crucial day to reach an agreement on how to achieve a 7% annual reduction in carbon emissions, and while some progress was made no agreement was reached.

There is frustration on all sides that the issue is still outstanding.

Some in the Greens believe the two larger parties are trying to commit to a lower target by seeking an average reduction over the next 10 years, rather than a specific annual 7% commitment.

While sources in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are frustrated at what they see as a lack of workable ideas from the Greens.

It had been hoped a programme for government could be signed off on tomorrow but that now looks optimistic.

However, the Dáil’s Business Committee has agreed to cancel Thursday week’s planned Dáil sitting to allow the three parties involved to focus on government talks.

They hope by that stage to be selling their agreement to party memberships, but they have to get one in place first.