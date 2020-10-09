*Update, 12:30:

The Department of Education says no decision has been taken yet on extending mid-term breaks for schools.

The Department of Education says keeping schools open is a key priority at all levels of the Living with COVID plan.

_______________________

The Government is looking at an extended mid-term break for schools at the end of October.

The Irish Independent is reported schools would close from the 23rd of October until November 9th.

The cabinet’s sub-committee meeting will meet later to also discuss the idea of introducing fines to help enforce Level 3 restrictions.

Ireland Editor with the paper Fionnan Sheahan says the idea behind the suggestion is to restrict the movement of children for two weeks:

“It could be unrelated to any level you’re on in terms of your restrictions.

“So you could be back down to Level 2 or at Level 3 or gone up higher and still close the schools, so it can be done independently of that,” he said.

“But it will obviously restrict movement and mean that kids aren’t interacting as much.”