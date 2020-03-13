The Minister for Foreign Affairs has tonight issued urgent travel advice to Irish people considering travelling ANYWHERE in the EU.

Simon Coveney said that his Department is now advising Irish people to exercise a “high degree of caution” before deciding to travel to other EU states.

The Minister said the decision was taken in light of rapidly changing conditions and restrictions across a number of EU countries.

The Department will continue to update travel advice.

NB TRAVEL ADVICE: In light of rapidly changing conditions & restrictions across a number of EU countries, my Dept is now advising people to exercise “a high degree of caution” before deciding to travel to other EU States. We will continue to update advice. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5ai8U4SGiH — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 13, 2020