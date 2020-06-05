The government has decided to ease far more COVID-19 restrictions than the measures which had been outlined in Phase Two of the plan to open up the economy.

The roadmap will also be accelerated – and there will now be 4 stages, rather than 5.

All retail shops will open from Monday – while pubs with restaurant licences, hotels and the wider hospitality sector will be allowed to open from June 29th.

Shops will operate on staggered opening hours. Shopping centres can open from 15 June.

From Monday people will be allowed to travel anywhere in their county – with all restrictions on movement being lifted at the end of this month.

Playgrounds and outdoor summer camps can re-open next week – while groups of up to 6 people can meet indoors or outdoors with social distancing

The original plan for phase two was that people would be allowed to move 20 kilometres away from their homes.

However, there was concern that for people in more isolated rural areas it would mean little change from the last phase.

It is hoped that this allowance will allow people to access more public amenities and will boost parts of the economy.

The move will see the Government’s advice shifting from “stay home” to “stay local”.

Working from home should stay the norm, says Varadkar.

All shops can open from Monday.

“It is important the opening of shops should not cause overcrowding”, said the Taoiseach.

The wage subsidy scheme has been extended to the end of August.