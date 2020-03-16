‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ certainly rings true in difficult times like this.

From social distancing to keeping your hands germ-free, we’re all getting a little bit creative to make our lives easier.

With unprecedented demand for hazmat suits, some are even thinking outside the box when it comes to protective-wear.

Take this Gorey shopper for instance, who was spotted by Twitter user Paul Kirwin on Sunday. Yup, all that self-isolation isn’t making you hallucinate. That’s a shopper casually dressed as a T-Rex…

Paul, who can be heard skitting on the video took to Twitter yesterday to explain what he saw: “I was in Tesco Gorey today and seen this lad, thought it was an in-store promotion thing! No some mad fella out shopping.”

Check out the video below:

I was in Tesco Gorey today and seen this lad thought it was an in store promotion thing ! No some mad fella out shopping #COVIDー19 @aidand472 pic.twitter.com/FiIw7uGHKs — Paul Kirwan (@paulkirwan) March 15, 2020