‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ certainly rings true in difficult times like this.
From social distancing to keeping your hands germ-free, we’re all getting a little bit creative to make our lives easier.
With unprecedented demand for hazmat suits, some are even thinking outside the box when it comes to protective-wear.
Take this Gorey shopper for instance, who was spotted by Twitter user Paul Kirwin on Sunday. Yup, all that self-isolation isn’t making you hallucinate. That’s a shopper casually dressed as a T-Rex…
Paul, who can be heard skitting on the video took to Twitter yesterday to explain what he saw: “I was in Tesco Gorey today and seen this lad, thought it was an in-store promotion thing! No some mad fella out shopping.”
Check out the video below:
I was in Tesco Gorey today and seen this lad thought it was an in store promotion thing ! No some mad fella out shopping #COVIDー19 @aidand472 pic.twitter.com/FiIw7uGHKs
— Paul Kirwan (@paulkirwan) March 15, 2020