Gardai will be able to fine people 100 euro for making non-essential cross-border trips from Monday.

They are are warning that from Monday morning they will be able to fine anyone making a non-essential journey from the North into the Republic.

In the past seven days, 375 people have been fined at Dublin Airport for leaving the country on holiday.

Over 4,600 fines for breaches of COVID-19 regulations have been issued so far, with 3,500 of these related to non-essential travel.

Meanwhile, 301 people have been ordered to pay either 150 or 500 euro for attending or organising a house party.

In addition, over the weekend gardaí intervened with house parties right across the country including in Dublin, Sligo, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Limerick, Cork, Tipperary, with over 150 fines issued as a result.

This included some house parties with large groups of up to 30 people at each party.