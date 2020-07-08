Gardaí were forced to make arrests in Kildare after a teenager’s house party spiralled out of control.

Over 200 young people turned up at the party uninvited in on Monday evening.

A 17-year-old girl posted on Snapchat that she was inviting friends to her house in Leixlip.

It was shared and went viral before gardaí were called – three teenagers were arrested for public order offences.

The girl’s father Kevin says he was away for the night and it just spiralled out of control:

“My daughter asked if I could have five or six friends over, and I said ‘no problem at all’.

“A teenager being a teenager I thought she’d pull a sneaky one and invite 15 or 20 of her friends”, he said.

“So she made a private story on Snapchat and put these people on it [with an] invite.

“Someone then screenshotted it and… it went viral – people turned up from everywhere.”

The arrested teens will be dealt with under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Image: Stock, Composite