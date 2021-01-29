16 people were fined between 150 and 500 euro for organising or attending a house party yesterday.

Gardai found these people meeting in homes across Limerick, Cork, Galway, and Kilkenny/Carlow.

Gardaí can now issue people with a fine for organising a party in their house or for attending such a gathering.

The fine for organising a house party is €500 and attending a house party is €150.

Gardai are warning that someone who is caught attending a party in their neighbour’s house could be hit with both applicable fines.

As attending a party is non-essential travel — even if it is in your neighbour’s house — gardaí also have the option of issuing the €100 non-essential travel fine to anyone going to or from a party.

Gardaí can also issue a fine of €500 for organising other relevant events as per the public health regulations.

Nationwide checkpoints will also continue this weekend in support of public health regulations.

Gardaí have also issued 63 fines for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations with 50 being in retail premises.

More than 2,400 fines of 100 euro have been issued to people engaging in non-essential travel since January 11th.

Photo Credit: Pexels Images