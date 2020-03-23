Gardaí say they dispersed a crowd of young people attending a 21st birthday party at a house in Longford on Saturday night.

It’s after people were advised to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s believed up to 80 young people were at the party, and gardaí say they were called to the property due to public health concerns.

They say they’re asking people to be responsible and maintain a social distance of two metres at all times.

Check out our COVID-19 blog for today’s updates.

Photo by Maurício Mascaro from Pexels