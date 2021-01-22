Anne Lucey

Gardaí in Kerry have stopped a man climbing Carrauntoohil, Ireland’s highest mountain, and fined him for breaching Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Gardaí said the man was “well outside” his 5km limit for non-essential journeys and was not wearing suitable hiking equipment, especially given the cold conditions which have led to the mountain becoming covered in snow and ice.

The man was spotted by Killorglin by gardaí patrolling the foothills of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and the Gap of Dunloe.

Gardaí in the county have clamped down on walkers in recent weeks after hundreds of walkers defied the limits in early January and crowded popular scenic areas.

In some instances, entrances were blocked and roads choked due to the high volumes of people parking their cars on the roadside.

Fines of up to €100 may now be issued to those found in breach of public health guidance, leading to a fall in the amount of traffic noted in the region.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue voluntary organisation has appealed to people adhere to the 5 km limit and to stay off the higher ground in current weather conditions to protect themselves and the rescue organisations which have scaled-down activities.

Image: Garda Twitter