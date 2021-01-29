Gardai had to be called to Wexford General Hospital twice in recent days after patients who were suspected of having Covid 19, refused to stay in isolation.

Some patients insisted on going for walks or outside to smoke, against instructions from medics.

Dr Mick Molloy, a consultant in emergency medicine said the restrictions are in place for the patient’s own good.

“During the last week we have had to call the Gardai on more than one occasion to keep the people in their rooms because they are insistent of coming out and wanting to walk around and want to go out for a cigarette.

“Unfortunately, we can’t facilitate at this time.”

In Irish Hospitals, a patient who is suspected to have COVID-19 must self isolate until a result is confirmed.

If the patient has a high temperature, fever or breathing difficulties in any way, they must self isolate and a test result is needed.

The current Covid 19 restrictions in the Republic of Ireland will continue until March 5th.

Micheál Martin says it’s being done to reduce the pressure on our hospitals and critical care units.

At the moment, 217 people now in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the Republic.

Of the 343 critical care beds open and staffed yesterday evening, 325 were occupied.

1,466 new cases of the disease were confirmed yesterday – along with 47 further deaths.

77 new infections were confirmed in Waterford – the highest case figure in the region yesterday.

It’s followed by 52 new cases in Wexford, 33 in Carlow, 31 in Tipperary and 16 in Kilkenny.

For more information on isolation guidelines visit HSE.ie.