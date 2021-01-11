Members of An Garda Síochána will begin enforcing fines for those breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions as of Monday.

From January 11th, where breaches of travel regulations are detected and a person does not comply with the direction of An Garda Síochána, a prosecution now can be commenced by means of a €100 fixed charge notice.

An Garda Síochána said officers may seek a direction from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions where it is more appropriate.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and current Level 5 restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, regulations are currently in force under the 1947 Health Act.

Under regulation four, “an applicable person shall not leave his or her place of residence without reasonable excuse.”

This is a penal regulation, meaning the law sets out a penalty — such as a fine or imprisonment — for those who violate it.

An Garda Síochána has highlighted previous court outcomes of its enforcement activity, ranging from one man issued a €150 fine after being found in breach of travel restrictions without a reasonable excuse, to another man in Co Leitrim issued with two months imprisonment for the same offence.

In a statement on Monday, An Garda Síochána said it would continue to operate a “graduated policing response” to support public health regulations, which sees officers “engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.”

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, of Garda policing and security, said officers have continued to see “significant compliance” with current health restrictions by the public.

“However, we also continue to see some activity which is in contravention of these regulations introduced to stop the current spread of Covid-19 and protect our communities,” he added.

“I appeal to every person without a reasonable excuse for travel — stay at home, this is your duty as a citizen and will save lives and support our front line services, nurses, doctors, hospital staff and my Garda colleagues at this time.”