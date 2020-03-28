GAA Clubs around the South-East are being asked to help the elderly during the current restrictions, as part of the ‘Club Toghether’ initiative.

Clubs across the region are calling on their members to join a local task force to assist the elderly, who are dependent on the goodwill of others for their food shopping needs.

The clubs will then partner with their local SuperValu or Centra store where these volunteers will get essential shopping for those who need to be ‘cocooned’.

“This is a testing time and one when the oft-mentioned virtues of the GAA’s Community ethos needs to come to the fore.” commented Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan .

“This is happening already and through this most worthwhile initiative it will continue to happen, making a positive tangible difference to those in our communities who may need assistance.

“I am strongly encouraging our clubs and members to look at this initiative and to throw their weight behind it.”

Clubs who are interested in giving their time to Club Together, are asked to contact their local SuperValu or Centra store to find out more.