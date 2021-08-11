Kevin Galvin

Funding for the Arts sector is only worthwhile if people can make use of it.

That’s according to Wexford Senator Malcom Byrne, who says more needs to be done to increase attendances at arts venues across the country.

Yesterday, over 450,000 euro was granted to Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre and the Garter Lane Theatre in Waterford.

But with 24,000 heading to the recent All-Ireland hurling semi-finals, Byrne told Beat News the Arts needs numbers back.

“We’re starting to see sporting events resume with bigger numbers, we’re starting to see indoor hospitality – and yet we still don’t have a roadmap for the arts and live events sector.

“It’s great that there’s funding for the Watergate and Garter Lane but theatres aren’t just about bricks and mortar, they’re about getting people in to see performances.

“You’ve got to remember theatres and arts venues are used to working with very tough health and safety regulations anyway, but these are venues that can open safely.

“I think it’s important that we now place the same level of focus on the arts and entertainment sector as we have on other sectors.”