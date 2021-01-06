Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Children, Disabilities, Integration and Equality Kathleen Funchion says the current ‘archaic’ Leaving Certificate system is badly in need of updating.
The Government has been facing criticism for continuing with plans for the traditional written state examination in the summer of 2021, despite current worrying trends regarding COVID-19 cases.
Today, a record 7,836 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed , the highest daily total since the pandemic hit Ireland.
Despite this, Leaving Certificate students will attend school for three days a week, and state exams will continue, despite colleagues in the UK cancelling their 2021 state exams.
And Carlow/Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion believes the current system is outdated.
“I think the leaving Cert system is so dated, and I would love the opportunity for us to look at it in a differnt wa.
“I think continuous assesment is a far better system, it’s a far fairer system, and I think it’s unrealistic – you could be the best student in the world, and in the two weeks before your exam, you could have something in your life, you could panic going into an exam.
“I often say to people – through lots of different things that have happened in my life, loss of elections, running in elections – the Leaving Certificate stands out as one of the worst experiences ever.
